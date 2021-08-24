H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Insider Thomas A. Gerke Sells 560 Shares

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 560 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $14,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HRB opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.23.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 27.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in H&R Block during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 60.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

HRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

