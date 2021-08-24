Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) dropped 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.46 and last traded at $16.54. Approximately 8,789 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 964,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

HGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Humanigen from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of -2.35.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34). Analysts forecast that Humanigen, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dale Chappell sold 5,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $95,151.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward P. Jordan sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $295,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,314,317 shares of company stock valued at $42,015,684 in the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Humanigen by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Humanigen during the first quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Humanigen during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Humanigen by 12.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

