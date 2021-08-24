Huntington National Bank Acquires New Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in DISH Network by 798.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DISH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price target for the company. Benchmark started coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price target on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.46.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.71. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

