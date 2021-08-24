Huntington National Bank Grows Stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 232.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASH. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 84.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 7,390.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at $207,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASH stock opened at $84.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $95.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASH. TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.63.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

