Huntington National Bank Purchases 428 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,912,000 after buying an additional 63,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,169,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 270,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,330,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after buying an additional 17,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,501,000. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UHT opened at $58.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.36. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $52.25 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.75. The company has a market capitalization of $807.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Miller purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $257,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

