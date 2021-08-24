Huntington National Bank Purchases Shares of 6,711 Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,711 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAN. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth about $56,631,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 118,540,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 29,705.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,846 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 457.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,094,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,438,000 after buying an additional 2,539,621 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,312,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,523,000 after buying an additional 1,391,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

Banco Santander stock opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

