Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Tutor Perini as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 315.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Tutor Perini in the second quarter worth $58,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 76,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 1.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 92,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. Tutor Perini Co. has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.78. The stock has a market cap of $713.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 2.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 66,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $981,745.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,086 shares of company stock worth $5,105,022 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPC. B. Riley cut their price objective on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.