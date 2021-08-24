Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNW. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 293,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 879.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 121,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.45.

NYSE PNW opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.32.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

