Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $514,000 Stock Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Avangrid by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avangrid by 621.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $53.71 on Tuesday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.80.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.13%.

AGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Avangrid from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

