Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $514,000 Stock Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Avangrid by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 644,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,108,000 after acquiring an additional 429,592 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,051,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 301,284 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,505,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,868,000. 10.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGR opened at $53.71 on Tuesday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.02 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.24.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

AGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Avangrid from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

