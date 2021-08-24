Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $633,000 Stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 56.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brightline Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 33.3% during the first quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 503,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,905 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 207,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAWW. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $78.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $990.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

