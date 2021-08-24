Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $713,000 in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 124,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 100,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,190.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 58.80% and a return on equity of 28.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

