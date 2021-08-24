Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,500 Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the first quarter worth about $19,925,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 54.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after buying an additional 189,348 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the first quarter worth about $11,914,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 618.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 425,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after buying an additional 366,152 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 72.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after buying an additional 109,291 shares during the period. 21.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $114,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,017.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.91.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.56). CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 96.95% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. On average, analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

