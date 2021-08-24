Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 56.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 75.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 62.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 22,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $254,546.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,895,846.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 7,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $77,647.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,156,505.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,755 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Vera Bradley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $13.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.83.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

