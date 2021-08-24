IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives $3.84 Average Price Target from Analysts

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.84.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IAG shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Shares of NYSE IAG remained flat at $$2.36 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 146,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,013. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 365.00 and a beta of 0.99. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $4.43.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,075,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,973,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,151 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 2,626.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,050,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,418 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,065,937 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $144,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,383,506 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,914 shares during the last quarter. 44.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.