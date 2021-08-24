IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stake Lessened by Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC lowered its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 74.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,191,000 after purchasing an additional 47,752 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,387,000 after acquiring an additional 83,615 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 906,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,630,000 after acquiring an additional 49,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,972,000 after acquiring an additional 18,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,956,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $670.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a PE ratio of 81.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $659.85. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $347.54 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,351.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,820 shares of company stock worth $28,968,480. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

