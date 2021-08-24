Illuvium Market Capitalization Reaches $312.22 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for approximately $491.81 or 0.01012543 BTC on major exchanges. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $312.22 million and approximately $22.24 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00054799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00126625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.03 or 0.00158586 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,621.87 or 1.00102782 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.64 or 0.00993664 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.03 or 0.06689100 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,834 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

