ImageCoin (IMG) Price Down 21.5% Over Last Week

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 24th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $219,798.55 and approximately $112,412.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000045 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 331% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,432,874 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

