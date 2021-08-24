Imago BioSciences Inc’s (NASDAQ:IMGO) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

Imago BioSciences’ (NASDAQ:IMGO) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, August 25th. Imago BioSciences had issued 8,400,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $134,400,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Imago BioSciences’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

IMGO stock opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. Imago BioSciences has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $26.67.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($8.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($7.80). Equities analysts forecast that Imago BioSciences will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

