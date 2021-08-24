IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Receives $23.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Macquarie upped their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

In related news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in IMAX by 106.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,307,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,043 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in IMAX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,434,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in IMAX in the first quarter worth approximately $14,293,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in IMAX in the first quarter worth approximately $8,643,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $14.96 on Thursday. IMAX has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00. The company has a market cap of $888.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.78.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 50.56%. The business had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 475.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IMAX will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

