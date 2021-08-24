IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho started coverage on shares of IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ INAB opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. IN8bio has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $10.32.

IN8bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc is based in New York.

