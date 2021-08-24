Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) and MeaTech 3D (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) Critical Analysis

MeaTech 3D (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MeaTech 3D and Inari Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeaTech 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A Inari Medical 0 0 5 0 3.00

Inari Medical has a consensus price target of $126.20, indicating a potential upside of 58.82%. Given Inari Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inari Medical is more favorable than MeaTech 3D.

Profitability

This table compares MeaTech 3D and Inari Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeaTech 3D N/A N/A N/A Inari Medical 12.02% 12.10% 11.02%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MeaTech 3D and Inari Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeaTech 3D N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Inari Medical $139.67 million 28.41 $13.79 million $0.27 294.30

Inari Medical has higher revenue and earnings than MeaTech 3D.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of MeaTech 3D shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of Inari Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Inari Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Inari Medical beats MeaTech 3D on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MeaTech 3D

MeaTech 3D Ltd. is a technology company. It focuses on developing and out-licensing its proprietary three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies seeking to manufacture proteins without the need for animal slaughter. The firm’s developing a novel, proprietary three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. The company was founded by Sharon Fima and Omri Schanin in May 2018 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

