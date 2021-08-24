Informa’s (IFJPY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IFJPY. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Informa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Informa from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Informa presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Informa alerts:

Informa stock opened at $14.57 on Monday. Informa has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.