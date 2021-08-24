Ingalls & Snyder LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $302.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.99. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.85 and a one year high of $302.73.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

