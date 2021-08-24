Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,498 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,702.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $2,400,931.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,539.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.55. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $35.02. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.72.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

