Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19,862.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $51.81 on Tuesday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.23 and a 12-month high of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.60.

In related news, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,074,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,565,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $376,836.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,505. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex.

