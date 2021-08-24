Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AMERCO by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 1,237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMERCO by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 31.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $648.11 on Tuesday. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $345.19 and a 12-month high of $666.07. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $592.17.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.27%. Analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 47.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 81,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $551.76 per share, with a total value of $45,139,485.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,896,875.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About AMERCO

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

