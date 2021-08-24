Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 4,320 Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Institutional investors own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.46.

NASDAQ LSPD opened at $96.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.88. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $97.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.21.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 50.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

