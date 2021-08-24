Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 88 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $258,000. RWM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 14.3% during the first quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Tesla by 9.4% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 465 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in Tesla by 23.4% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 575 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $706.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $669.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.88 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $699.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $585.89.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,906,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,117 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

