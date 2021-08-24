Ingalls & Snyder LLC Trims Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,296 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,695 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,324 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,773,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,275 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 794,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $183,801,000 after purchasing an additional 89,649 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCD opened at $239.66 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $247.05. The firm has a market cap of $178.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

