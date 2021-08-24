Insider Selling: Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Insider Sells 73,000 Shares of Stock

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $900,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 480,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,360,074. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $12.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.51%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 88.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 90.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Amcor in the second quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Amcor in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 363.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

