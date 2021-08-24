Insider Selling: Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) CEO Sells 25,983 Shares of Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) CEO Daniel J. Starck sold 25,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $934,088.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Apria stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.30. 389,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,600. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.35. Apria, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. As a group, analysts predict that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Apria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Apria by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after buying an additional 320,425 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Apria in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,765,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Apria in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,516,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Apria in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,031,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

