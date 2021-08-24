Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $9,991,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Stanley Tang sold 3,282 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $603,822.36.

On Friday, July 9th, Stanley Tang sold 4,278 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.16, for a total value of $770,724.48.

On Thursday, June 24th, Stanley Tang sold 13,741 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $2,476,128.20.

On Monday, June 7th, Stanley Tang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $5,751,200.00.

Shares of DoorDash stock traded up $4.37 on Tuesday, hitting $187.45. 2,099,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,251,458. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $256.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.84. The company has a market cap of $63.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.37.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DASH. DA Davidson lowered their target price on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 147.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

