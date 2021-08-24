Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Insider Sells 11,301 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) insider Keith Yandell sold 11,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $2,079,157.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Keith Yandell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Keith Yandell sold 10,384 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $1,890,407.20.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Keith Yandell sold 27,035 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total value of $4,921,181.05.

On Monday, June 14th, Keith Yandell sold 47,036 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.34, for a total value of $7,447,680.24.

On Monday, June 7th, Keith Yandell sold 57,572 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $8,076,200.16.

NYSE DASH traded up $4.37 on Tuesday, reaching $187.45. 2,099,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,251,458. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.84. The company has a market cap of $63.35 billion and a PE ratio of -25.37. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $1,344,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $125,754,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $1,184,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $7,293,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $843,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

