Insider Selling: Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Senior Officer Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Senior Officer Ronan Joseph Sabo-Walsh sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.96, for a total transaction of C$196,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,369.13.

Ronan Joseph Sabo-Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) alerts:

On Wednesday, August 11th, Ronan Joseph Sabo-Walsh sold 150,000 shares of Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total transaction of C$303,105.00.

Shares of NVO traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$2.38. 311,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,252. Novo Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$548.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25.

Separately, Pi Financial upgraded shares of Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$3.05 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) Company Profile

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Egina and Beatons Creek projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.