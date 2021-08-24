Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells 148 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Radu Barsan sold 148 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $14,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of POWI stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.72. 589,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,563. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 0.92. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.34 and a fifty-two week high of $104.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.47.
Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,403,000 after purchasing an additional 391,459 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,267,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1,453.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,927,000 after purchasing an additional 171,402 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth about $11,720,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 928,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,648,000 after purchasing an additional 139,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on POWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.
Power Integrations Company Profile
Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.
