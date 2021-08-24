Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells 148 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Radu Barsan sold 148 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $14,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of POWI stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.72. 589,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,563. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 0.92. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.34 and a fifty-two week high of $104.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.47.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,403,000 after purchasing an additional 391,459 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,267,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1,453.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,927,000 after purchasing an additional 171,402 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth about $11,720,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 928,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,648,000 after purchasing an additional 139,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on POWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

