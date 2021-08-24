Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Major Shareholder Sells 994 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $109,379.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Philippe Courtot Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 20th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 23,139 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $2,552,000.31.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 5,219 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $574,194.38.
- On Friday, August 13th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $3,881,850.00.
Shares of QLYS traded up $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.03. 319,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,875. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 66.31 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.12.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.7% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 199,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 16.0% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 2,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 98,940.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,809,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
QLYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
