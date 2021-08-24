Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Major Shareholder Sells 994 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $109,379.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philippe Courtot Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 23,139 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $2,552,000.31.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 5,219 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $574,194.38.

On Friday, August 13th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $3,881,850.00.

Shares of QLYS traded up $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.03. 319,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,875. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 66.31 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.12.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.7% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 199,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 16.0% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 2,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 98,940.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,809,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QLYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

