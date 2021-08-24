Insider Selling: Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) EVP Sells 3,625 Shares of Stock

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $43.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.16. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $135.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.82 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 24,502 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 107,941.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

