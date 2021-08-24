Insider Selling: Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Director Sells 453,421 Shares of Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $7,708,157.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brent Drever also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vital Farms alerts:

On Wednesday, June 9th, Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $9,975,284.00.

Vital Farms stock opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.04. Vital Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $42.50.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VITL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Vital Farms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 14.3% in the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 5.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 5.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 31.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 12.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.