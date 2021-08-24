Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $189.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will report sales of $189.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $186.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $191.69 million. Inter Parfums reported sales of $160.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year sales of $765.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $760.45 million to $770.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $832.18 million, with estimates ranging from $816.96 million to $847.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IPAR shares. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.11. 73,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,160. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.92. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $36.46 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.64%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

