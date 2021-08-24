Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,090 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,250,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $2,187,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $12,313,548.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,366,820.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $164,695.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,382 shares of company stock valued at $12,945,124. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

ICE stock opened at $118.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $92.41 and a one year high of $122.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.20.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

