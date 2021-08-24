International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 20.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 595 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM opened at $139.62 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $125.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.42.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

