Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $630.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $525.00 to $630.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on INTU. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $474.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $478.67.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $552.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $295.37 and a fifty-two week high of $553.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,485,499,000 after purchasing an additional 285,308 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Intuit by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,100,250,000 after purchasing an additional 59,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intuit by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,324,969,000 after purchasing an additional 242,134 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,421,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,720,000 after purchasing an additional 69,057 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

