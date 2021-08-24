Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $645.00 at Barclays

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target upped by Barclays from $540.00 to $645.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $474.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $556.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $478.67.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $552.49 on Monday. Intuit has a 12 month low of $295.37 and a 12 month high of $553.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $511.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $150.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 over the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,485,499,000 after acquiring an additional 285,308 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,100,250,000 after acquiring an additional 59,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,324,969,000 after acquiring an additional 242,134 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,421,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,720,000 after acquiring an additional 69,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

