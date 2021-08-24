Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to announce $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.91. Investors Real Estate Trust also reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 17.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Investors Real Estate Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,670. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.73. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $61.49 and a one year high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

