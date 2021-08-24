Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.60.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $22.14. 29,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,565. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atom Investors LP increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 8,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

