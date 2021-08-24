IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) will announce earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for IQVIA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.27 and the lowest is $2.09. IQVIA posted earnings of $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year earnings of $8.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $8.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.69 to $10.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV opened at $254.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $259.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.62. The stock has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.42.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

