IRISnet (IRIS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.71 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $124.04 million and $8.71 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00052774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00123854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.59 or 0.00154721 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,009.31 or 0.99580882 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.25 or 0.00977467 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.31 or 0.06426518 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,034,316,386 coins and its circulating supply is 1,076,074,396 coins. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

