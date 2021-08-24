iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,495 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 7.1% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $30,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.83. 55,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,285. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.25. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $53.11.

