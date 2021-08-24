iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,362,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.15. 5,634,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.58.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.